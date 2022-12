Looking to make a difference in a child's life?

GESD has contracted with Educational Services, Inc. (ESI) to provide substitute teachers (Guest Teachers) as of July 2018. If you are interested in becoming a Guest Teacher for GESD, please complete ESI's online application at https://www.educationalservicesinc.com/ . If you have any questions regarding ESI's onboarding process, you can contact them directly at 480-719-3271. You can also view GESD's Substitute Handbook at https://portals.gesd40.org/Page/251 . We look forward to partnering with you!